Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,643 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141,739 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Autodesk worth $62,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,209.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $253.82. 835,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average is $239.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

