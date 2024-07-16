Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $367.21 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.98 billion and approximately $367.21 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $27.84 or 0.00042933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,855,759 coins and its circulating supply is 394,509,389 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.