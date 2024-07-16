Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Avidbank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avidbank

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of AVBH stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69. Avidbank has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidbank

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.