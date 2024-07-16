Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 101,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,317,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.13. 529,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.92. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $244.95. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.72 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Northcoast Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

