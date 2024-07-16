Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,077.0 days.
Avolta Stock Performance
DFRYF stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87.
About Avolta
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.