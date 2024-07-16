Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 907,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,077.0 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

DFRYF stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $50.87.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

