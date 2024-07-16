Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $891.68 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $891.68 million and $44.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.03 or 0.00009278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011339 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,972.02 or 1.00003975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00072879 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,932,604 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,911,130.64326316 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.99072292 USD and is up 3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $36,975,910.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

