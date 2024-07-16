Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,032.0 days.

Azbil Stock Performance

YMATF stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Azbil has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Azbil shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

About Azbil

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

