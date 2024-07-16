B. Riley Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $170.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after buying an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

