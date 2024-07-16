B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTG. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
