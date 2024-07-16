Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDGI. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.44.

Shares of BDGI traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.48. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$30.06 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

