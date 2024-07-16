Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. Baidu has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

