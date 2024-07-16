Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

