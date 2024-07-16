Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,021,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 1,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 182.5 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$8.51 and a 52 week high of C$11.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.05.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

