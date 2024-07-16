Banner (BANR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

