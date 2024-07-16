Barclays Trims JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Target Price to $13.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $14.66 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

