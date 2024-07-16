Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.58

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 35220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.25 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $908.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.08. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

