Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.10

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.10 and last traded at C$26.07, with a volume of 1328515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.12.

ABX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4494519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

