Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

