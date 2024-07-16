Benchmark Boosts Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $100.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

KALU opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

