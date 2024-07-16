Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.18

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 67127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the first quarter worth $40,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

