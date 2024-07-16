Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Update

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 272,800 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bit Origin Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BTOG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. 327,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,152. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.