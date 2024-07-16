Bitcoiva One Day Trading Volume Hits $386,240.73 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $104.30 million and $386,240.73 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $6.50 or 0.00010052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.36 or 0.00595964 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00045508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00070369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.47415826 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $153,823.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

