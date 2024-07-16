BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $724.71 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $724.71 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009316 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,826.92 or 1.00069593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00073015 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001835 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

