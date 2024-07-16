BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.78.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 209.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in BlackLine by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $4,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

