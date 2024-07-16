Blast One Day Volume Tops $142.75 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Blast has a total market cap of $306.58 million and approximately $142.75 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blast has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blast token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,890,234,780 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,864,620,304.953068 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01728586 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $135,855,138.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

