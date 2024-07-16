Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $981,243.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.