BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BP by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 298,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

