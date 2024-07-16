BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $6.90. 72,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Research analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $60,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

