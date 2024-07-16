Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in June

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 1,647,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,193.7 days.
Brembo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRBOF remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Tuesday. Brembo has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.
Brembo Company Profile
