BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Stock Price Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.26. 1,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $270,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $4,508,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $6,627,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

