Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Target Price at $462.89

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $462.89.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $445.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.37. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

