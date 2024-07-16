Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Price Target at $183.25

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 2.0 %

AN stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.81. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.