Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) PT at $19.81

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

CERT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Certara has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 97.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 98,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 516,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 110,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Certara by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

