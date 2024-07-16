Brokerages Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target at $408.60

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $484.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $282.49 and a 12 month high of $489.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

