BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 28.0% in June

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 184,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BRP by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,666,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in BRP by 17.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

