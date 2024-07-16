Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
Shares of BCHHF remained flat at $463.10 on Tuesday. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $390.00 and a 12 month high of $463.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.33.
About Bucher Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.