Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of BCHHF remained flat at $463.10 on Tuesday. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $390.00 and a 12 month high of $463.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.33.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

