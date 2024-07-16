Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 14.1 %

BFRG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,498. The company has a market cap of $24.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

