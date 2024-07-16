Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $5.83 on Tuesday, hitting $250.63. The company had a trading volume of 226,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $255.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average of $207.72. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.