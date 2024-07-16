CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
CAB Payments Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CABP opened at GBX 118 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £299.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1,180.00. CAB Payments has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 307.50 ($3.99). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.36.
CAB Payments Company Profile
