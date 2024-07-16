Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.53.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

