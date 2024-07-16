Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $49.89 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

