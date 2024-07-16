Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSIQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. 491,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

