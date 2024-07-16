Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.22.

CWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWB opened at C$45.39 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.65.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$290.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

