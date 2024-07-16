Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.73

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.73 and last traded at C$45.58, with a volume of 110536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.22.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.65.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

