Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,116,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Insider Transactions at Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,718,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $13,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $475,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

