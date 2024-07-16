Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. 886,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.