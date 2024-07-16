Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,741,600 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 5,136,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.2 days.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,483. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.