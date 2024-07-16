Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $88,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Carrier Global by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 267,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. 4,893,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

