Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Carvana stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. Carvana has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $144.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $9,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $9,808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,712,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at $24,572,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,173,946 shares of company stock valued at $246,635,306 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 127.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

