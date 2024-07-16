Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,936,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,050,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.10.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.03 and its 200 day moving average is $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

